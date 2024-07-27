TN Class 12th Supplementary Result 2024 Declared; How To Download & Check Scores

TN Class 12th Supplementary Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) announced the TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2024 on 26 July, for all interested candidates. According to the TN DGE, 7,60,606 students appeared for the examination, of which 7,19,196 students passed. All concerned candidates who were patiently waiting to check their scores can finally download the scorecard from the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. Make sure to download the result and save a copy for future use. All the important details about the scorecards are mentioned on the website.
The TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2024 is available on the DGE website at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the website to check the results and other important details. The officials have declared the results link on the website so that it is easier for candidates to download them. You do not have to visit any other website to check your scores.
TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2024: Latest Details
Candidates wishing to check the TN Class 12 Supplementary marks must keep their login credentials ready. No candidate will be allowed to check their scores without entering the details.
It is important to note that candidates can apply for a copy of the answer sheet and recheck. Make sure to go through the announcements carefully if you want the officials to recheck your papers.
It is to be noted that the total pass percentage for the Class 12 supplementary exam 2024 was 94.56 per cent.
To know all the latest updates and other details about the supplementary scorecards, you must check the website. Contact the officials in case of any queries.
TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2024:
Browse through the official website - dge.tn.gov.in.
Click on the active link "TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2024" on the homepage of the website.
Enter the login credentials in the given space and tap on submit.
The result will open on a new page and you can check the scores.
Download the result and save a copy for future use.
You can also save a printout of the result.
