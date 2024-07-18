Kerala SET Admit Card 2024 Released: Direct Link & Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Kerala SET Admit Card 2024: The Kerala SET examination is scheduled for July 2024. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination must know that the Kerala SET Admit Card has been released by the LBS Centre for Science & Technology and is now available on the official website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

Kerala SET 2024 exam will be conducted in for two papers, including paper I and paper II. Paper I is common for all candidates and will include questions from sections like General Knowledge and Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II will include questions from the subject of specialization at Post Graduate (PG) Level.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry Kerala SET Admit Card on the day of examination. All those candidates who will fail to so will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.