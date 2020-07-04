TN Class 12 Results to be Announced Next Week: Education Minister
The Tamil Nadu Board results will be declared next week. Students can check their results at- tnresults.nic.in
Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottauyan on Wednesday, 2 July, announced that the state class 12 board exam results will be released in the second week of July, with the consent of the Chief Minister.
The education minister had earlier stated that the exam results will be announced in the first week of July. Over 34,000 students were set to appear for the pending class 12 board examinations but only 718 of the total were willing to take the exam.
The education minister also stated that conducting pending exams and bringing students to exam centres has been difficult, thus adding to the assessment time of answer sheets.
How to Download TN Board Class 12 Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of board at – tnresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link 'Class 12 Board Result 2020'.
- Enter the required login details.
- The result will appear on the screen, as soon as you click on submit.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.