TN Class 12 Results to be Announced Next Week: Education Minister

Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottauyan on Wednesday, 2 July, announced that the state class 12 board exam results will be released in the second week of July, with the consent of the Chief Minister.

The education minister had earlier stated that the exam results will be announced in the first week of July. Over 34,000 students were set to appear for the pending class 12 board examinations but only 718 of the total were willing to take the exam.

The education minister also stated that conducting pending exams and bringing students to exam centres has been difficult, thus adding to the assessment time of answer sheets.