TN Class 12 Board Exam Results to Be Announced Soon: Report

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board results will be declared either on Monday, 6 July or Tuesday, reported NDTV. Students can check their results on the official website: tnresults.nic.in

According to the report, TN education minister KA Sengottaiyan said the evaluation work for the Class 12 answer sheets is almost complete and the result will be released soon.

The minister has earlier announced that the Class 10-12 exam results will be announced in the third week of July 2020.