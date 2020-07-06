TN Class 12 Board Exam Results to Be Announced Soon: Report
Students can check their results on the official website: tnresults.nic.in
The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board results will be declared either on Monday, 6 July or Tuesday, reported NDTV. Students can check their results on the official website: tnresults.nic.in
According to the report, TN education minister KA Sengottaiyan said the evaluation work for the Class 12 answer sheets is almost complete and the result will be released soon.
The minister has earlier announced that the Class 10-12 exam results will be announced in the third week of July 2020.
The board exams were initially scheduled to be held frmo 27 March to 13 April but were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
How to Download TN Board Class 12 Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of board at tnresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link 'Class 12 Board Result 2020'
- Enter the required login details.
- The result will appear on the screen, as soon as you click on submit.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
TN Class 12 Exam Results 2019 Analysis
A total of 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams in 2019 with the girls outperforming the boys. The total pass percentage of boys was 88.60 percent compared to girls at 93.60 percent.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.