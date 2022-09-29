TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result Today: Check Website; Know Details Here
TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result: Go to tsecet.nic.in and download the final seat allotment result.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to officially announce the TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result today, on Thursday, 29 September for the candidates. The final seat allotment result will be formally declared on the website. The official website that the candidates should visit to check and download the TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result is tsecet.nic.in. They must keep a close eye on the website on Thursday to know about the result.
It is important to know the list of shortlisted candidates for the TS ECET seat allotment 2022. Candidates will know more once the seat allotment result is formally released on the website.
TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result: Details
All the latest details about the TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result are mentioned on the official website - tsecet.nic.in for the interested candidates.
Shortlisted candidates can self-report for admission till 7 October 2022. It is important to note that the candidates can report at the allotted college from 30 September to 10 October, as per the official dates released by the TSCHE.
Candidates belonging to the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 and the reserved category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 5000.
All the details about the application fee and payment process are available on the official website so the candidates can take a look at them.
TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check
Here are the easy steps that candidates should follow to check the TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result online:
Go to the official website - tsecet.nic.in.
Click on the option that says TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials correctly to view the seat allotment result.
Tap on the submit option on the website.
The final seat allotment result will display on your screen.
Check the details and download it from the website.
Take a printout of the PDF if necessary.
