NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time; Schedule Expected To Be Out Today
Know the tentative date, time, and steps to check the NEET UG 2022 result.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 result soon.
As per reports, the NEET UG 2022 result will be released next week. However, no official announcement has been made by NTA regarding the result yet. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2022 can check their answer key and OMR sheets at neet.nta.nic.in.
The official NEET Result 2022 is expected to be out next week. After the release of the answer key, candidates can challenge the responses by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.
NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to fill 15 percent of all India quota and 85 percent of state quota counselling.
NEET UG 2022: Total Marks
The NEET 2022 total marks are 720.
360 marks are from Biology (Botany + Zoology)
180 marks are from Physics section.
180 marks are from Chemistry.
NEET UG 2022: Important Details
NEET 2022 official website for answer keys: neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in
NEET 2022 answer key codes: Q, R, S and T
NEET answer key 2022 release date: This week
NEET 2022 answer key challenge date: Soon
NEET 2022 result date: Last week of August
How to Check NEET UG 2022 Results?
Visit the official NTA website at www.neet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2022 result link.
Enter the required log in credentials.
The NEET scorecard will appear on the screen.
Download the NEET 2022 scorecard in PDF format or take a printout for future reference.
