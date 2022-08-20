KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List Released; Mail Objections Till 23 August
Candidates who want to raise an objection can do so by sending an email to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in.
The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Test (CEE) has released the provisional category list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022. Candidates can check the provisional list on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in
After the release of the rank lists of different courses, a separate category-wise list for the different course groups will also be published.
Candidates, who may have genuine complaints regarding the KEAM 2022 provisional category list can raise an objection. Candidates who want to complain, they can send an email to the CEE with KEAM application number and name at the email id ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in by 23 August till 12 noon.
After solving the valid complaints, the KEAM 2022 final category list will be issued on 24 August 2022.
The official notice reads, "The category list is provisional in nature. Candidates, who have genuine complaints regarding the list, can send an email to Commissioner for Entrance Examinations with the KEAM application number and name through the mail id "ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in’ on or before 23.08.2022, 12 PM."
“Copies of certificate or documents should not be attached with the complaints. No fresh claims will be entertained at any instance during this stage,” the official statement reads.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala declared the results for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Medical exam on 4 August.
