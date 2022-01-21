ADVERTISEMENT

TS CPGET Counselling 2021: Seat Allotment Result to be Declared Today

Candidates can check TS CPGET seat allotment result on cpget.ouadmissions.com.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check TS CPGET seat allotment result on&nbsp;cpget.ouadmissions.com</p></div>
Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET) final phase provisional allotment of candidates is expected to be released on Friday, 21 January 2022.

Candidates who registered for TS CPGET final phase counselling will be able to check the allotment list on the official website of TS CPGET cpget.ouadmissions.com.

How to Check TS CPGET Counselling Seat Allotment Result?

  • Visit the official website of TS CPGET cpget.ouadmissions.com

  • Click on Final Phase Allotment list link on the home page

  • Enter your TS CPGET 2021 registered credential and login

  • Your TS CPGET Seat allotment result will appear on the screen

  • Download and save it for future reference

All the provisionally allotted candidates are required to pay the fee and download the joining report. It shall be followed by reporting to the allotted college along with original certificates, fee paid challan and joining report.

After verification of original certificates at the allotted colleges, candidates will receive allotment order from the college.

About TS CPGET

Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET) is a state level exam which is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years integrated programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities.

For more details about TS CPGET counselling, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

