SC Refuses to Cancel CLAT Entrance Exam, Stay Counselling Process

The Supreme Court on Friday, 9 October, allowed a group of petitioners to submit within two days, their grievances against the Common Law Aptitude Test 2020 before a redressal committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India, while refusing to either cancel the law school entrance test or staying the counseling process for it, reports Live Law.

The bench, comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah, was hearing a writ petition urging the Consortium of National Law Universities to reconduct CLAT 2020, while also claiming that several students writing the exam had faced a plethora of glitches.