In an urgent hearing on Sunday, 28 June, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the conduct of class 10 Rajasthan Board examinations from 29 to 30 June.A three-judge beach headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, said that Rajasthan HC order under challenge was passed a month back and since then there has been no COVID19 positive cases located in the examination centres. The court stated that state government is taking precautions.The petition had been filed by Maghi Devi, who had approached the apex court after the Rajasthan High Court had refused to stay exams in a judgment delivered on 29 May.The court's verdict means that students will have to take the exams as scheduled.