Sighting Low COVID Cases, Delhi Govt Reopens Medical Colleges

In view of a drop in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday, 7 January, allowed medical colleges to reopen for first year MBBS/BDS students in a staggered manner, reported ANI.

Teaching and practicals classes for students will be completed within two months from the date the colleges reopen. Subsequently, final year medical students will also be allowed to join colleges. Following the completion of the exam and training of the final-year batch, the second-year batch will be allowed to rejoin college.

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) associated with the LNJP Hospital and the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) linked to the GTB Hospital are among the medical colleges ordered to reopen, reported PTI.