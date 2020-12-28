UP Police Drops Sedition Charges from FIR Against Ayodhya Students

In mid December, student leaders, mainly affiliated to the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party, had sat on a protest demanding that the college declare dates for student union elections pending in January.

The charge of sedition was slapped after ND Pandey, Principal of Ayodhya’s KS Saket Degree College, filed an FIR claiming that a group of outsiders and student leaders had allegedly raised slogans like le ke rahange azadi (we will take our freedom), after reportedly entering the college, closing its gates and misbehaving with students.