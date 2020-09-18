SC to Pass Order on 21 Sept on Plea Against Conduct of NLAT 2020

“The NLSIU action has created an unprecedented uncertainty and has imposed an onerous burden and obligations upon thousands of aspirants, who are now uncertain about the future course of action,” the plea has claimed.

According to the plea, the move by the university was directed to create an “elitist university” and “completely ignored the aspirations of poor, marginalised and less privileged candidates.”

The plea further stated that an executive council of NLSIU at its 91st meeting unanimously authorised the university to develop an alternative admissions process in the event that CLAT 2020 was further postponed due to the pandemic.