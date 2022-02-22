RPSC RAS Mains 2021 Exams Dates Not To Be Postponed: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made an extremely important announcement on Monday, 21 February, stating that the RPSC RAS Mains 2021 will be conducted as per schedule on 25 and 26 February 2022.

Gehlot also stated that it is the duty of the state government to prioritise all recruitments by conducting competitive exams on time.

Ashok Gehlot said that the demand by the students to postpone the RPSC RAS Mains 2021 was "unjustified".