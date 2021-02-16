Free Coaching for Competitive Exams in UP Begins Today

The 'Abhyudaya' scheme of Uttar Pradesh government was kickstarted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, 15 February. The scheme aims to set up free of cost coaching centres in the state for the students preparing for competitive examinations.

The scheme will provide coaching facility to the students who are preparing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), Civil Services Exam (UPSC/UPPSC), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS).

The motive of this scheme is to provide assistance to the students who want to prepare for various competitive examinations but are unable to do it due to financial restrictions.