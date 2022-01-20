ADVERTISEMENT

'Atmosphere of Violence, Tension in Country': Ashok Gehlot in PM Modi's Presence

Narendra Modi, who was also present at the event, avoided the topic and spoke of women's achievements.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.</p></div>
Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot said that the country has an “atmosphere of violence and tension” and wished to move forward with “peace and harmony,” at an event on Thursday, 20 January.

The Congress leader made the remarks in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who avoided the topic and instead spoke of the achievements of women in various fields.

Speaking at the national launch ceremony of Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore programme, Gehlot said, “It has been seen a little now that there is an atmosphere of tension in the country, there is an atmosphere of violence. Get rid of it... it is our wish."

He added, “We want peace and harmony to arise and strengthen in the country... We want us to move towards peace and development.”
Not Just Politics: Modi

The prime minister said that the image of India has been tarnished, even at the international level. Modi said, “We cannot get away from this by saying this is just politics. This is not politics, this is the question of our country. Today, when we are celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is also our responsibility that the world should know India properly.”

(With inputs from NDTV.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
