Registration Open for PG Courses in Innovation, Entrepreneurship

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Wednesday, 12 August, has opened applications for admission to MBA and PGDM courses in innovation, entrepreneurship and venture development (IEV) in 15 higher education institutes across the country.

The course is an initiative under the National Innovation and Status Policy of the MHRD’s Innovation cell and AICTE.

Admission for the course will be based on the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020. The exam is scheduled to be held on 5 September and admit cards for the same will be released on 31 August.

The deadline for registration for the CET 2020 is 28 August. As per the official notification, a mock online test will be held on 1-2 September. Those who clear the final test will be invited for an interview and the final merit list will be released by 15 October.