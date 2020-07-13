RBSE Class 12 Commerce Exam 2020 Results to Be Announced Today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be announcing the state Class 12 board commerce stream results at 11:15 am on Monday, 13 July. Students can check the official results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 state board exams were scheduled from 5 March to 3 April. However, some exams were postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown.

Pending board examinations were held in the state from 18-30 June. In an effort to reduce the strain of travel on the students and also curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state education board had allowed students who had moved back to their home towns amid the lockdown to change their examination centres.