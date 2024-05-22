RBSE 10th Result 2024 Date: How To Download Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results

RBSE 10th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the RBSE 10th Result 2024 soon for interested candidates. The date and time of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results are not officially confirmed yet. Concerned candidates can download their respective results from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in when the link is activated. It is important to go through the details printed on the scorecard carefully. You must check your scores and personal details.
The RBSE 10th Result 2024 link might be activated soon so candidates should stay alert. All those who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results to be declared. They must keep a close eye on the website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for the official updates regarding the board exam results.
Concerned candidates should keep their roll number, date of birth, and registration number ready when the RBSE Class 10 results link is activated online. You cannot check your scores and download the scorecard without entering the required credentials.
RBSE Class 10 Exams 2024: Important Details
According to the official details, the RBSE Class 10 exams 2024 were formally conducted from 7 March to 30 March, for all registered students. The ones who appeared for it on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to check their scores.
Candidates must score a minimum of 33 percent to qualify for the Rajasthan Board examinations. One must check their scores carefully when the results are out.
The overall pass percentage for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams was 90.49 percent in 2023. One should wait to check the pass percentage for this year and the list of toppers.
RBSE 10th Result 2024: List of Websites
All candidates can download their respective RBSE 10th Result 2024 from the following websites:
rajasthan.indiaresults.com.
rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
rajresults.nic.in.
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The results will be announced via a press conference. The officials will announce the total pass percentage and the gender-specific percentages for all interested people.
Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024: How To Download
Let's read the simple steps to download the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 online:
Go to the official website - rajasthan.indiaresults.com, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajresults.nic.in, and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the option that states "RBSE Class 10 Result 2024" on the homepage.
Provide the required details like your date of birth, roll number, and registration number. Tap on submit.
The RBSE Class 10 result will appear on your screen.
The result will open on your screen and you can check the scores.
Download the Rajasthan Board Class 10 result and save a copy.
