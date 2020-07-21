Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Stream Result to Be Out at 3:15 pm Today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be announcing the Class 12 Arts stream board exam results at 3:15 pm on Tuesday, 21 July.

The announcement date and time were confirmed by Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara through a tweet sent out from his official account.

Students can check their results by visiting rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.