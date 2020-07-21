Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Stream Result to Be Out at 3:15 pm Today
Students can check their results by visiting rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be announcing the Class 12 Arts stream board exam results at 3:15 pm on Tuesday, 21 July.
The announcement date and time were confirmed by Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara through a tweet sent out from his official account.
Students can check their results by visiting rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
How to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Stream Result 2020 Online?
- Visit official website, ie, rajresults.nic.in or log on to rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com
- Find and click on the link for RBSE 12th Result 2020
- You will be redirected to a new page with input fields
- Enter your exam roll number and other details asked on the page
- Verify all the details against your hall ticket and submit it on the website
- Your RBSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
- Download a soft copy of the result and keep it for further reference.
