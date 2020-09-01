Railways to Run Special Trains for JEE, NEET Students on Exam Days

The JEE Main admit cards and NEET admit cards will be considered as passes to enter the suburban stations. The Ministry has also issued notices to stations to allow students and guardians to enter the stations during exam days. Additional booking counters will also be opened at important railway stations.

Chhattisgarh and Odisha state governments on Sunday announced that they will be providing free transportation to students appearing for NEET and JEE to reach the exam centres safely. The Odisha state government will also be providing accommodation to aspirants.

Despite several demands for the postponement of the examinations, the National Testing Agency is set to conduct the JEE Main entrance examination from 1 September to 6 September.