Railways to Run Special Trains for JEE, NEET Students on Exam Days
The JEE Main admit cards and NEET admit cards will be considered as passes to enter the suburban stations.
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday, 31 August, announced that it will be running special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days for JEE and NEET aspirants and their guardians.
“Supporting students appearing for NEET & JEE exams, Railways has permitted them, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days. General passengers are requested not to commute,” he said in a tweet.
The JEE Main admit cards and NEET admit cards will be considered as passes to enter the suburban stations. The Ministry has also issued notices to stations to allow students and guardians to enter the stations during exam days. Additional booking counters will also be opened at important railway stations.
Chhattisgarh and Odisha state governments on Sunday announced that they will be providing free transportation to students appearing for NEET and JEE to reach the exam centres safely. The Odisha state government will also be providing accommodation to aspirants.
Despite several demands for the postponement of the examinations, the National Testing Agency is set to conduct the JEE Main entrance examination from 1 September to 6 September.
