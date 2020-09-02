Postpone NEET & Other Exams: 8-Yr-Old Writes to President, PM Modi

Eight-year-old climate and environment activist Licypriya Kangujam has personally submitted a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, asking them to postpone the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), which is scheduled on 13 September 2020.

Apart from NEET, the green activist has also requested for postponement of JEE Main, JEE Advanced, third-year university exams, CBSE Compartmental exams, NDA, DUET and other exams without any further delay, to save the lives of “millions of students.”

In a letter delivered to the PMO and to President Kovind on 2 September, Kangujam said that India has not only recorded the world's highest daily rise in coronavirus cases, but has been ravaged by floods which have affected around 14 districts in the country.