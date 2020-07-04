Pandemic a Golden Opportunity to Bring Compassion to Education

A turn to e-education or online academic activities is a foregone conclusion in the time of social distancing. There is no other choice available. In this situation of compulsion, however, is a chance to ask whether we can try to optimally humanize online academics.

Could this choice in compulsion not be transformed into a golden opportunity to create an innovative alternative?

This is needed in a time when we are running short of trust, faith, and strength of self in a society under tremendous psychological pressure. Mere celebration or rejection of the online mode, hybrid content of education – what is known in the sector as information communications technology (ICT) – may not serve any imperative. Instead institutions across India need to thoroughly check the humanistic and social efficacy of it.

For, to recall a profound philosopher of education Jiddu Krishnamurthy, ‘merely cramming a child with a lot of information, enabling to pass examinations and be employable, does not amount to education’.