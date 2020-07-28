By Forcing Exams Amid Pandemic, UGC is Depriving the Deprived

UGC has also suggested for a ‘blended mode’ if the universities are incapable to pulling off an online examination. To my understanding, blended means a mixture of offline and online examinations.

Offline examination during COVID-19 outbreak is an insensitive decision which will exponentially increase the number of cases leaving the State in a scarcity of staff, infrastructure and medication.

Also, many states like Assam have turned universities into quarantine centres to deal with the pandemic, so what will happen to those centres? Or is the UGC assuming that COVID-19 will drop suddenly to zero patients per day?

With already over 12 lakh cases, and continuous warnings from experts, it seems amateurish of an institution of UGC’s stature to take a decision that will make the entire country vulnerable to the disease.