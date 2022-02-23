Odisha PET Mains Exam 2019: Admit Card To Be Released on 25 February
Odisha PET Mains Exam 2019 exam date and admit card release date announced by OSSC.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) declared the Odisha Physical Education Teacher (PET) Mains Exam 2019 date through an official notice on Tuesday, 22 February 2022.
The exams will be held on 2 March 2022 and the admit card for the said exam will be released on 25 February 2022.
The candidates appearing for the Odisha PET Mains Exam 2019 can download their admit cards on 25 February 2022 from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The admit card is a crucial document that all candidates appearing for the exam have to carry. All the important details about the exam and the Odisha PET admit card 2019 are available on the OSSC official website.
Odisha PET Mains Exam: Pattern and Marking
The duration of the Odisha PET Mains Exam is one and a half hours. The question paper will constitute questions from two subjects, General Studies and CPed.
Each subject will carry 50 marks and the total marks of the Odisha PET Mains Exam 2019 is 100.
For each 1 mark question, there will be a deduction of 0.25 marks in case a candidate provides wrong answer.
Candidates can acquire more information about the marking scheme and exam pattern from the official website ossc.gov.in.
Odisha PET Mains Exam: Admit Card Download Process
Candidates appearing for the Odisha PET Mains Exam 2019 need to follow the mentioned steps to download their admit card on 25 February, 2022:
Click on the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.
Click on the link that reads 'OPET Admit Card Download' on the website.
A new login page will display on the website.
Provide your email id/registration number and password to log in.
Odisha PET Admit card will appear on the screen.
Read your details carefully and then download it.
You can also take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
The Odisha PET Mains 2019 admit card has important information about the exam timing and venue. Candidates need to read every piece of information carefully to avoid any mishap on the examination day.
Candidates appearing for the exams are requested to follow all the COVID-19 protocols when they reach their respective venues.
