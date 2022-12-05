AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Registration Last Date Today; Latest Details

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC is scheduled to officially close the registration for round 2 of AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling today, Monday, 5 December. It is important to note that the registration link was activated on 1 December. Interested candidates who have not completed the application process yet can register themselves soon on the official website. Registration to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 can be done at aaccc.gov.in.

Candidates are requested to finish the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 registration soon within the last date, which is today. They have to fill out the application form on the website - aaccc.gov.in carefully. The ones who will not complete the registration process will not be allowed to appear for counselling. It is important to remember the counselling dates.