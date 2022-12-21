CTET 2022 Pre Admit Card Declared: Check ctet.nic.in; Know CTET Exam Dates Here
CTET 2022: You can download the pre admit card from ctet.nic.in as it has been declared officially recently.
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday, 20 December, officially released the CTET 2022 pre admit cards for interested candidates. The ones who are preparing to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022, are requested to download the pre-hall ticket from the official website.
The website that candidates should visit to download the CTET 2022 pre admit card is ctet.nic.in. They can check the latest updates from CBSE on the website and stay updated with the details.
The CTET 2022 pre admit card is an important document that contains details such as the exam dates and timings. Candidates appearing for the CTET 2022 exam should know the details. They must download the CTET pre hall ticket from ctet.nic.in as as soon as possible since it has been declared recently. The hall ticket is an extremely important documents.
To know more about the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 exam, one must keep a close eye on the website - ctet.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education updates all details on the website so that it is easier for candidates to access.
CTET 2022: Exam Dates and Details
According to the latest details available online, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 is set to be held from December 2022 to January 2023. The exact dates of the exam are mentioned on the admit card so candidates should download it soon.
The exam is decided to be conducted in two shifts. The CTET 2022 shift 1 exam will be formally held from 9:30 am to 12 pm. The shift 2 exams will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm for all candidates.
All the details regarding the exam are mentioned on the CTET 2022 pre admit card. You must check the information printed on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it from the website.
CTET 2022 Pre Admit Card: How to Download
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the CTET 2022 pre admit card online:
Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in.
Click on the link that states CTET 2022 pre admit card download on the homepage.
Enter your login details carefully and tap on submit.
Your hall ticket will open on the screen.
Check the details such as name, examination centre, date, time, etc, carefully on the admit card.
Download it from the website once you have checked the details.
Take a printout of the hall ticket.
