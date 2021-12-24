ADVERTISEMENT

NID DAT Admit Card 2022 Released: Here's How to Download It

NID DAT 2022 prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on 2 January 2022.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NID DAT Admit Card 2022 released on nid.edu and&nbsp;admissions.nid.edu</p></div>
i

NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) prelims exams 2022 admit card has been released by the National Institute of Design (NID).

Candidates who have registered to appear for NID DAT can download their admit card from the official website of NID: nid.edu or admissions.nid.edu.

Also Read

NID Admission 2022 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply for BDes, MDes Courses

NID Admission 2022 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply for BDes, MDes Courses
NID DAT 2022 prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on 2 January 2022. It is held for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) courses in NID.
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2022?

  • Visit the official website of NID: nid.edu

  • Click on "Admissions 2022-23' under 'Quick Link' on homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'Click here to download the ADMIT CARD for DAT Prelims Exam 2022' link

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Enter your registered email address and date of birth

  • Click on ‘submit’

  • You NID DAT admit card link will appear on the screen

  • Download and print it for exam day and future reference

Also Read

NIFT Entrance Exam 2022: Application Form Out for Admission 2022-23

NIFT Entrance Exam 2022: Application Form Out for Admission 2022-23

NID DAT admit card will contain information like the name of the candidate, roll number, exam date, timing, examination centre, photograph etc. All candidates are advised to check the details mentioned in it and, in case of discrepancy, contact NID.

NID DAT prelims result date and Main exam information is yet to be announced by NID.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of NID.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT