NEET UG 2023 Result To Be Out Soon At neet.nta.nic.in; Details Here

NEET Result 2023 Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to declare the NEET UG 2023 results soon. The provisional answer key was released and candidates could raise objections till 6 June. Now, the candidates await the results and final answer key. Candidates can check their NEET UG result 2023 on neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA will announce names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks along with the NEET UG result 2023. NTA will provide the students with subject-wise marks and all India ranks on scorecards.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2023 was conducted for 2087449 candidates at 4097 different centers located in 499 Cities throughout the country along with 14 Cities outside India. Check the websites and steps to check the NEET UG 2023 result.