Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling: Registration Starts From Today, 5 Jan - Details
Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Registration begins today. Follow the below steps to register.
Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Registration: The BCEBEB (Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board) has officially started the registration process for the Bihar UG AYUSH Counselling 2022 from today, 5 January 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Bihar UG AYUSH counselling from the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Let us read about some important details about the Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling.
Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Registration Starts Today: Check Important Details
Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Registration Starts: Thursday, 5 January 2023.
Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Registration Ends: Saturday, 14 January 2023.
Last Date of Fee Payment: Thursday, 12 January 2023.
Online Editing of Application Starts: Sunday, 15 January 2023.
Release Date of Merit List/Rank Cards: Tuesday, 17 January 2023.
To register for the Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling, candidates belonging to UR, EWS, BC, and EBC categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1200 while as an application fee of Rs 600 is for SC, ST, and DQ candidates.
Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling: Easy Steps To Register
Go to the the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link of UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling.
A login page will be displayed on your computer screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will open on your screen.
Fill all the details correctly in the form.
Pay the application fee.
Click on submit.
Download, save, and print the application form for future reference.
