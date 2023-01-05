Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling: Registration Starts From Today, 5 Jan - Details

Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Registration: The BCEBEB (Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board) has officially started the registration process for the Bihar UG AYUSH Counselling 2022 from today, 5 January 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Bihar UG AYUSH counselling from the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Let us read about some important details about the Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling.