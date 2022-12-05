NEET SS 2022 Counselling Schedule Revised: Registration Date Here; Check Details

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality, NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule is officially revised for candidates. The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has announced the NEET SS revised counselling schedule on their official website for everyone. The website that candidates should visit to check and download the revised schedule is mcc.nic.in. One must stay updated with important announcements and know the revised counselling dates. It is essential to complete all the counselling steps on time, as per the schedule.

The revised NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule can be downloaded from mcc.nic.in. Candidates registering for the NEET SS Round 1 counselling can go through the revised dates and prepare for the process accordingly. According to the NEET SS revised schedule, the registration window will remain active till 7 December on the official website of the MCC.