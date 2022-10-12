NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Choice-filling Starts; Check Website for Detail
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Choice-filling: The window will remain active till 14 October, 11:55 pm for all.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially begun the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 choice-filling and locking process on 11 October. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG counselling can fill in their choices online via the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to complete the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 choice-filling process is mcc.nic.in. They must go through the details mentioned on the website before completing the choice-filling process.
It is important to note that the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 choice-filling window will be active till 14 October, 11:55 pm. All the important dates and details regarding the choice-filling process are available on the website - mcc.nic.in. Interested candidates must stay informed so that they can complete the necessary steps involved in the counselling process on time.
One should note that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also activated the link for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 reset or unlock registration option.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice-filling Details
As per the latest official details, the eligible candidates can apply for PG counselling reset or unlock registration option till 14 October. The time limit for the same is 10 am.
Aspirants are requested to fill in choices in the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 carefully. Once the candidates lock their choices, they cannot modify or change them so the process has to be completed properly.
According to the details, candidates can fill in a total of 30-40 choices in their NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 application form. To know more, one has to visit the website - mcc.nic.in and finish the choice-filling round accurately.
They must read all the details mentioned on the website and know the important dates set by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Choice-filling: Steps To Follow
Here are the simple steps that candidates should follow while doing the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 choice-filling online:
Go to the website - mcc.nic.in.
Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Choice-Filling link available on the homepage.
Log in to your registered account by entering your Application Number and other important details.
Now, complete the choice-filling process on the website according to the details mentioned.
Click on submit after verifying the details.
Download the choice-filling form from the website and print a copy of the same for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.