NEET 2020: How to Calculate Score Using Unofficial Answer Keys?

Official answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG will be released in a few days. However, a coaching institute releases unofficial answer keys that can be used to calculate probable scores before the announcement of the result.

Answer keys are available for questions papers of all codes and can be cross-checked with their responses as per the OMR sheets.

NEET, which is a pen-and-paper-based entrance test for admissions into undergraduate medical and dental courses, began at 2 pm and continued till 5 pm across 3,843 centres in the country.

Out of 15.97 lakh candidates, around 85 to 90 percent have appeared for the NEET 2020, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Sunday, 13 September.