NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card Released on Official Website: Steps To Download

Here are the steps to download the NCHM JEE 2022 admit cards which were released on 14 June 2022.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 on Tuesday, 14 June 2022.

The NCHM JEE admit cards 2022 are available on the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates who wish to appear for the exams can download their NCHM JEE 2022 admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

The NCHM JEE 2022 exam will be held on 18 June 2022. The Hotel Management entrance exam is a computer-based test (CBT). Depending on the NCHM JEE 2022 score, candidates will get admitted to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) courses in the 43 participating colleges.

How To Download NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card

  1. Visit the official website of NCHM JEE at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card For NCHM JEE- 2022."

  3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin to login.

  4. Click on submit.

  5. Your NCHM JEE admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

  6. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The NTA has mentioned, "Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein. Issue of admit card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process."

The NTA has further advised candidates to keep a copy of their admit card for future reference.

If there's any difficulty in downloading the NCHM JEE admit card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at nchm@nta.ac.in.

