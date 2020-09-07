Haven’t Violated Consortium Laws: NLSIU Firm on Dropping CLAT 2020

Engaged in a war of words with the Consortium of National Law Universities, the National Law School of India University, Bangalore (NLSIU) has decided to completely withdraw from the Common Law Admission Test 2020, while adding that the Consortium had failed to take into account any of the suggestions provided by NLSIU to ensure the smooth conduct of admissions this year.

In a statement dated 6 September, NLSIU said that it had no option but to withdraw from the consortium following the latter’s recent statements.