Common Entrance Exam is a Great Idea, but Can it be More Flexible?

As a result of this, college after college ended up instituting entrance examinations either on its own or jointly with other institutions looking for similar abilities. The principal sufferer in this scheme of things became the hapless Class 12, or school-leaving student.

A student, who for no fault of hers and in order to keep various options open, would have to take on a multitude of entrance examinations. Each of these exams would come with their own idiosyncrasies and not-insignificant coaching costs, after overcoming the year-long and high-pressure exercise of appearing for the board examination itself.