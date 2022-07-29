MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022 Released: Check cetcell.mahacet.org; Latest Details

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has officially released the Maharashtra CET 2022 Admit Card for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) group. The MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022 is now available for students to download. Candidates appearing for the exam will find the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for the PCB group on the official website. The website that the candidates must visit in order to download their hall tickets is cetcell.mahacet.org. They can check their hall tickets on the site.

To download the MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022 from the website, one needs to log in to their registered account. Every candidate should note that the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for the PCB group is available on cetcell.mahacet.org. They should download the hall tickets from the official website before the exams begin on the scheduled date.