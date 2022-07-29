MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022 Released: Check cetcell.mahacet.org; Latest Details
MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022: Download the MHT CET admit card from cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has officially released the Maharashtra CET 2022 Admit Card for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) group. The MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022 is now available for students to download. Candidates appearing for the exam will find the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for the PCB group on the official website. The website that the candidates must visit in order to download their hall tickets is cetcell.mahacet.org. They can check their hall tickets on the site.
To download the MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022 from the website, one needs to log in to their registered account. Every candidate should note that the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for the PCB group is available on cetcell.mahacet.org. They should download the hall tickets from the official website before the exams begin on the scheduled date.
All the latest details regarding the MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022 are available on the website. Candidates can take a look at the latest updates and then download the hall tickets.
MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCB Group: Important Details and Exam Dates
According to the official details, the MHT CET 2022 exam dates for the PCB group (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) is 12 August 2022 to 20 August 2022. The exams for the PCM group are set to be conducted from 5 August 2022 to 11 August 2022.
The MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for the PCM group was already released earlier. Now, the MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022 has been formally made available on the website for the candidates.
Candidates should visit the website – cetcell.mahacet.org – to stay informed with the latest MHT CET updates before the exams begin officially on the scheduled date.
Here are the websites that the candidates must visit to download the MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022:
cetcell.mahacet.org
mhtcet2022.mahacet.org
The MHT CET 2022 Admit Card is available on both websites so the candidates can download their hall tickets from either of the aforementioned sites.
MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022 online:
Visit the websites – cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.
Click on the option that states View Admit Card on the homepage under MHT CET 2022.
Provide your application number and date of birth to log in.
The MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for the PCB group will appear on your screen.
Download the MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2022 from the website.
