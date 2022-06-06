ADVERTISEMENT

AP SSC Results 2022 Declared: Check Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board 10th Result

AP Board Class 10th exams were held from 27 April to 09 May 2022.

The Quint
Updated
Education
1 min read
AP SSC Results 2022 Declared: Check Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board 10th Result
i

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on Monday, 06 June 2022 announced the results of Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th/ SSC exams 2022. The result has been released on the official website of the board: bse.ap.gov.in. However, it can also be checked online on manabadi.co.in and some other private portals, reported NDTV.

Therefore, candidates who appeared for Andhra Pradesh Board SSC exams 2022, can check their results online on any of the above mentioned websites.

Also Read

GSEB SSC Result 2022 Declared: Check Gujarat Board 10th Result on gseb.org

GSEB SSC Result 2022 Declared: Check Gujarat Board 10th Result on gseb.org
Exam Date: AP Board Class 10th exams were held from 27 April to 09 May 2022.

Follow the steps mentioned below to check AP SSC result online.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Check AP SSC Result 2022?

  • Visit the official website of the AP Board: bse.ap.gov.in

  • Click on SSC result link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your exam registered credentials and login

  • Your AP SSC Class 10th result will appear on the screen

  • Check your marks

  • Download and save the result for future reference

Also Read

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Begins: Exam Date, Application Form Details

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Begins: Exam Date, Application Form Details

Andhra Pradesh Board SSC Class 10th result can also be checked though SMS, reported Careers360. In order to get the result on SMS, candidates must send their hall ticket number in the following format: SSC <space> Hall Ticket No to 56300, the report added.

This year, over 6.2 lakh candidates appeared for AP board class 10th exam.

Check this space regularly for further updates about AP Board results.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×