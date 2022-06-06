AP SSC Results 2022 Declared: Check Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board 10th Result
AP Board Class 10th exams were held from 27 April to 09 May 2022.
Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on Monday, 06 June 2022 announced the results of Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th/ SSC exams 2022. The result has been released on the official website of the board: bse.ap.gov.in. However, it can also be checked online on manabadi.co.in and some other private portals, reported NDTV.
Therefore, candidates who appeared for Andhra Pradesh Board SSC exams 2022, can check their results online on any of the above mentioned websites.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check AP SSC result online.
How to Check AP SSC Result 2022?
Visit the official website of the AP Board: bse.ap.gov.in
Click on SSC result link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your exam registered credentials and login
Your AP SSC Class 10th result will appear on the screen
Check your marks
Download and save the result for future reference
Andhra Pradesh Board SSC Class 10th result can also be checked though SMS, reported Careers360. In order to get the result on SMS, candidates must send their hall ticket number in the following format: SSC <space> Hall Ticket No to 56300, the report added.
This year, over 6.2 lakh candidates appeared for AP board class 10th exam.
Check this space regularly for further updates about AP Board results.
