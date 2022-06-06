AP SSC Results 2022 Declared: Check Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Board 10th Result

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on Monday, 06 June 2022 announced the results of Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th/ SSC exams 2022. The result has been released on the official website of the board: bse.ap.gov.in. However, it can also be checked online on manabadi.co.in and some other private portals, reported NDTV.

Therefore, candidates who appeared for Andhra Pradesh Board SSC exams 2022, can check their results online on any of the above mentioned websites.