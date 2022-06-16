India Post GDS Result 2022 Released on the Website, Check the Latest Details
India Post GDS Result 2022 announced: Last date for document verification by divisional head is 30 June 2022.
India Post has officially released the list of candidates who have been selected for the Document Verification Round for Assam and Uttarakhand Regions for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The names have been announced on the official website – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
The website contains all the latest details and updates. Candidates who had submitted the India Post GDS Application Form for these regions can download the India Post GDS Result 2022 now.
The official website states, "Assam & Uttarakhand Circles Shortlisted candidates list for document verification is released." To know more about this, one can visit the website – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
India Post GDS Result 2022: Important Details
Candidates are requested to visit the official website, check the details mentioned on the India Post GDS Result 2022, and download the same online for reference.
It is to be noted that those who have been selected will now have to appear for Document Verification. Approximately, 352 candidates are selected for Uttarakhand Postal Circle. Around 1138 candidates are shortlisted for Assam Post Circle.
The listed candidates are requested to get their documents verified by the mentioned divisional head before 30 June 2022. They should carry all the relevant original documents for verification.
India Post GDS Result 2022: How To Download
Here are the steps that the candidates need to follow to download the India Post GDS Result 2022:
Go to the official website of India Post – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Click on the link that states Shortlisted Candidates and then tap on Assam or Uttarakhand.
The India Post GDS Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Check the mentioned details and click on download.
Check details such as Division, Registration Number, Name, Gender, and other information on the result.
You can also take a printout of the result PDF if you want.
It is to be noted that a total of 38,926 candidates will be hired as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. For more details, check the official website.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.