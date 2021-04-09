Maharashtra Board Exams of Classes 9, 11 Cancelled
However, Maharashtra Board exams of Classes 10 and 12 (HSC, SSC) will be conducted as scheduled.
Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to cancel the final exams of Classes 9 and 11 of all state government schools. Students of Classes 9 and 11 will be directly promoted to the next class.
Varsha Gaikwad, State Education Minister of Maharashtra said, “considering the current situation in COVID-19 and in the interest of the students, the school education department has decided to give full promotion to the students of 9th and 11th standard in the schools affiliated to the state board.”
Earlier, a similar decision was taken by the state government regarding the final exams of Classes 1 to 8. All students of Classes 1 to 8 studying in state board schools will also be directly promoted to the next class without any examinations.
The written exams for Class 10 are scheduled to happen from 29 April to 31 May 2021. Whereas the exams for Class 12 will take place from 23 April to 29 May 2021.
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Maharashtra reported 56,286 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 8 April.
