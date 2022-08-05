KEAM Result 2022 Declared: Check cee.kerala.gov.in; KEAM 2022 Direct Result Link

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has finally declared the Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) Result 2022 on the website. Candidates who were waiting for the KEAM Result 2022 to be declared can check their scores by visiting the website. The results are available on the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala, cee.kerala.gov.in, for all the candidates who had appeared for the KEAM 2022 on the scheduled date.

To check and download KEAM Result 2022, candidates should log into their registered accounts on cee.kerala.gov.in. They must keep their login information handy while downloading the results. Candidates will find all the important information on their KEAM 2022 Admit Card.