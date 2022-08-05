BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Results Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results for the recruitment exam 2022 for the posts of headmaster. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can download their results from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam for the BPSC recruitment for the headmaster posts was held on 31 May 2022 across 25 exam centres in Patna. Around 13,055 candidates appeared for the exam altogether.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 6,421 posts of headmaster in senior secondary schools in Bihar. Candidates can get access to the results by entering their roll number and date of birth.

As of now, 421 candidates have been declared qualified. The candidates can find their marks for the exam on the official website under the “marks sheet” column.