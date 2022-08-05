BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Results Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Details
Check the results of the BPSC headmaster recruitment exam at bpsc.nih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results for the recruitment exam 2022 for the posts of headmaster. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can download their results from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The exam for the BPSC recruitment for the headmaster posts was held on 31 May 2022 across 25 exam centres in Patna. Around 13,055 candidates appeared for the exam altogether.
The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 6,421 posts of headmaster in senior secondary schools in Bihar. Candidates can get access to the results by entering their roll number and date of birth.
As of now, 421 candidates have been declared qualified. The candidates can find their marks for the exam on the official website under the “marks sheet” column.
How To Check BPSC Headmaster Recruitment Result?
Visit the official website of the commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Result for Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2022)‘
A PDF will open, enter your name and roll number to get your results.
Download and save the PDF for future references.
Take a printout for future reference.
The BPSC conducted the Headmaster Recruitment 2022 Drive in senior secondary schools affiliated with the education department of the state of Bihar. Selected candidates will be paid a salary of approximately Rs 35,000.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.