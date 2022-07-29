KEAM Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon: Check cee.kerala.gov.in; Latest Updates
KEAM Result 2022: Candidates can download the KEAM result from cee.kerala.gov.in once released officially.
The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is ready to officially declare the Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Medical, KEAM Result 2022 soon on the website. Candidates who have appeared for the KEAM 2022 on the scheduled date and are waiting to check their scores can view the KEAM Result 2022, once released on the site. The official website that the candidates should visit to check and download their scores is cee.kerala.gov.in. The result date will be released soon.
It is important to note that the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has not announced an official date and time of the KEAM Result 2022. However, it is likely that the CEE Kerala will soon announce the KEAM Result 2022 date. Candidates should keep a close eye on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in – to know all the latest details.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will update the result date and time on the website so that the students can stay informed.
KEAM 2022: Exam Date and Result Updates
The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam, KEAM 2022 was officially conducted on 4 July 2022. Now, the students who had appeared for the KEAM exam are eagerly waiting to see their scores.
As per the latest updates, the KEAM Result 2022 is expected to be announced in the next couple of days. Candidates should check cee.kerala.gov.in to know the updates.
Since the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has not announced an official result release date, candidates should stay alert and wait for the announcements to be made.
Once the KEAM Result 2022 is declared on the official website, candidates have to log in to their registered accounts and then download the marksheets.
They have to keep an eye on the site cee.kerala.gov.in to know the latest updates and information from the CEE Kerala.
KEAM Result 2022: How To Check
Here are the steps to download the KEAM Result 2022 that every candidate must follow, once the results are formally declared online:
Visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.
Click on the link that states KEAM Result 2022 on the homepage of the website.
Enter the log in details such as application number and date of birth correctly.
The KEAM result will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website and take a look at the scores.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.