KEAM 2020 Admit Cards Available, Exam Scheduled for 16 July
Students can log in to the official website to download their admit cards till the day of the exam.
The Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2020 exam admit cards have officialy been released by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE-Kerala) on Wednesday, 8 July. The admit cards are available on cee.kerala.gov.in
The commission has scheduled the KEAM exam on 16 July. Students can log in to the official website to download their admit cards till the day of exam.
How to download KEAM 2020 Admit Card?
- Visit the official CEE Kerala website- cee.kerala.gov.in
- Click on KEAM 2020-Candidate Portal link displayed on the homepage.
- You will be redirected to a new window. Enter your application number, password and access code.
- Click Submit. Your admit card will then be displayed on the screen.
- Download the admit card and take a print out for future use.
