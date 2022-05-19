Karnataka SSLC 10TH Result 2022 Declared: Know How to Download, Check Website

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has officially released the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their scores as the board has formally released them on the website. They can also download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 from the official website. Students are requested to log in to their registered accounts on the website to check their marks. The results will be available on the official website karresults.nic.in for the students to access at 1:00 p.m.

Another website that the students can use to check their Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 scores is sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Both the websites will have the result link that the candidates need to open to download the result. Every candidate who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Exam should note that the results have been officially announced for them.