RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 Released on the Website: How To Download
RBI Grade B 2022 Admit Card released: Download the hall ticket from the official website rbi.org.in.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formally released the admit card for Grade-B officers' recruitment exam 2022. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can check and download their respective admit cards. To download the Grade-B officers' recruitment exam 2022 admit card, candidates must visit the official website of RBI, www.rbi.org.in. The official website contains all the latest updates about the exam.
Registered candidates can check the official website, www.rbi.org.in, to know the exam date, time, and other details.
As the admit cards for the Grade-B officers' recruitment exam 2022 have already been released, candidates are requested to download the same from the website and keep the document ready.
Grade-B Officers Recruitment Exam 2022: Important Dates and Details
It is also important to note that the Phase-I online examination is scheduled to be conducted on 28 May 2022. Candidates should note that the exam will take place online.
The ones who pass the Phase-I exam will be considered eligible to sit for the Phase-II exam, which will be conducted on 25 June 2022.
Candidates who have registered for the exam must remember these dates.
The official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), www.rbi.org.in, contains all the information that the candidates need to know before the exam.
Candidates who have registered for the Grade-B officers' recruitment exam 2022 must note that the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 298 vacant seats.
RBI Grade B 2022 Admit Card: How To Download
Follow these simple steps to download the Grade-B officers' recruitment exam 2022 admit card from the website:
Go to the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI): www.rbi.org.in.
Click on the Opportunities@RBI option available on the homepage.
Then click on 'current vacancies' and on the call letter.
Tap on the link that states "Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2022."
Fill in your credentials to log in.
Your Grade-B officers recruitment exam 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the same.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.