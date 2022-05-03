CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Results To Be Out Soon, Check the Official Site
CGBSE Class 10,12 Results 2022: The results are expected to be released in the first week of May 2022.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to formally declare the results of its Class 10 and 12 board exams for the year 2022 soon. As per the latest updates, the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be released in the first week of May 2022. Since the week has already begun, the results will be out anytime soon. Candidates who had appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2022 can check their scores once it is released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE).
The results will be officially released on the website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), cgbse.nic.in.
Candidates need to keep checking the official website for the results and can download the scorecards too.
As of now, there are no official updates by the board on the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 release date and time. However, speculations suggest that the scores will be out this week.
The candidates who wish to check their scores need their roll number to access the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board results. They need to enter the roll number on the official website, cgbse.nic.in.
CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2022: Step-by-Step Process To Download the Results
Here is a step-by-step guide that the candidates need to follow to download the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 from the website once they are released by the board:
Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) - cgbse.nic.in.
Click on the link that states CGBSE Class 10/12 Results 2022 on the homepage.
Enter your Roll Number and Captcha to log in.
Click on the submit button after filling in all the details.
The CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 will appear on the screen of your device.
Download the result from the official website of CGBSE and take a printout.
Candidates should keep a close eye on the official website, cgbse.nic.in, to know the exact date and time of the CGBSE Results 2022. The website contains all the latest details.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.