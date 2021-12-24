Karnataka NEET PG MDS 2021: Second Round Seat Allotment Result Out Now

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is currently conducting the counselling for the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG MDS 2021.

The counselling is being held for admissions to different colleges of Karnataka. Candidates must note that the second round seat allotment result for MDS (Dental) was released on 23 December 2021.

Students who had appeared for the exam can check their respective PGET results on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.