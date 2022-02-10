Hijab Row: 3-Judge Bench To Hear Case Today in Karnataka HC

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court is slated to hear the case regarding the controversy surrounding Muslim girls wearing hijab with school uniforms that has led to unrest in several districts of the state for the past few days.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi will hear the matter at 2.30 pm after a single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, 9 February, referred the petition filed by a Muslim student to the larger bench.