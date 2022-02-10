Hijab Row: 3-Judge Bench To Hear Case Today in Karnataka HC
A single-judge bench of the Karnataka HC on 9 February had referred the petitions to a larger bench.
A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court is slated to hear the case regarding the controversy surrounding Muslim girls wearing hijab with school uniforms that has led to unrest in several districts of the state for the past few days.
The bench comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi will hear the matter at 2.30 pm after a single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, 9 February, referred the petition filed by a Muslim student to the larger bench.
In effect of the High Court not having granted any relief in the matter so far, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Wednesday had said that the government notification regarding the dress code will continue to be in place.
What Happened in the HC?
Justice Krishna S Dixit, who had been hearing the petitions, felt that the issues would have to be looked at by a bench of more judges, given the concerns of law involved in the matter, and the need to consider the validity of prior decisions on similar matters by the Kerala and Madras High Courts.
The judge also observed that he could not pass any orders for interim relief at this time, for instance, to allow all students to attend courses until the larger bench makes a decision.
"Even interim prayers merit consideration at the hands of a larger bench that may be constituted by the Chief Justice in his discretion," he held, although he did include a note of urgency to the court registry for the larger bench to be constituted in the order.
A number of disruptions were reported on Tuesday at colleges in the state, including stone pelting, hoisting of saffron flags, and heckling of Muslim girl students by male students wearing saffron scarves.
'Let's Wait for HC,' Says CJI as Matter Reaches SC
Meanwhile, the matter reached the Supreme Court on Thursday with senior advocate Kapil Sibal indicating that a petition has been filed and sought an urgent mentioning of the same before Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Bar and Bench reported.
While Sibal suggested that the matter be listed and no orders be passed on it for now, the court said that it won't be heard by the high court if the apex court passes any order, so it's better to "wait for one or two days."
Bommai Warns 'Outside Elements'
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that no attempts should be made to disrupt law and order.
"The case is before the larger bench. The hearing is at 2.30 pm. Colleges are closed to avoid trouble between students. Outside elements should not provoke and instigate law and order situation. It is the responsibility of all organisations. Let's wait for a verdict by the court," Bommai said.
