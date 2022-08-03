KCET 2022 Counselling Postponed: Know KCET UG Counselling Details; Check Website
KCET UG 2022 Counselling: Check kea.kar.nic.in to know the new dates for KCET 2022 Counselling by KEA.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 Counselling for undergraduates has been postponed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). All the candidates should note that the KCET UG 2022 Counselling has been postponed till further notice, so they should keep checking the website. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) updates all the latest details on the official website so that the candidates can take a look at them. The website that the candidates should visit to check updates is kea.kar.nic.in.
Candidates who have qualified for the KCET Exam 2022 should keep a close eye on the website to know the KCET 2022 Counselling dates for undergraduates. It is expected that the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon make important announcements regarding KCET UG 2022 Counselling on kea.kar.nic.in. Interested candidates should stay updated with all the information.
Candidates can also check the official notice regarding the postponement of the KCET 2022 Counselling on the website. Earlier, the KCET UG 2022 Counselling was supposed to commence on 5 August 2022.
KCET UG 2022 Counselling: Latest Updates
The KCET 2022 Counselling notification released by the KEA on the website states that the counselling dates have been postponed. The notification was officially released on Monday, 1 August 2022.
Now, the candidates are eagerly waiting for further details on the KCET UG 2022 Counselling. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has not stated any specific reason behind the postponement of the counselling session.
All the latest details on the KCET 2022 Counselling for undergraduates are available on kea.kar.nic.in. It is important to note that the KCET 2022 Results were officially declared on 30 July 2022 for the candidates.
KCET 2022 Counselling: List of Important Documents
Let's take a look at the list of important documents that the candidates should carry during the KCET 2022 Counselling, that is when it will be officially conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA):
KCET 2022 Result.
Class 10th and 12th Results.
Photograph of the candidate.
Caste certificate, if necessary.
It is important to note that the KEA will inform the candidates about the other documents that they should carry on the counselling day, apart from the aforementioned ones.
To know more about the KCET 2022 Counselling for undergraduate candidates, one must keep checking kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can download the KCET 2022 Counselling schedule notice from the website, once it is officially released.
