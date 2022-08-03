KCET 2022 Counselling Postponed: Know KCET UG Counselling Details; Check Website

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 Counselling for undergraduates has been postponed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). All the candidates should note that the KCET UG 2022 Counselling has been postponed till further notice, so they should keep checking the website. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) updates all the latest details on the official website so that the candidates can take a look at them. The website that the candidates should visit to check updates is kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the KCET Exam 2022 should keep a close eye on the website to know the KCET 2022 Counselling dates for undergraduates. It is expected that the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon make important announcements regarding KCET UG 2022 Counselling on kea.kar.nic.in. Interested candidates should stay updated with all the information.